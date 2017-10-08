Actor Hrithik Roshan surprised the audience as he laid his guard down and gave his most honest interview ever addressing the Kangana Ranaut controversy.

The actor confessed to having succumbed to his star status and maintained silence over the years. Visibly uncomfortable, the actor put forth a dignified stance as he answered gruelling questions posed to him.

He unabashedly presented facts and pieces of evidence while exposing his vulnerabilities to the audience.

Hrithik was largely hailed for his honest words and dignified stance over the years as he narrated the chronology of events from 2014 to present.

In stark contrast to his Super Hero onscreen persona, the actor declared that he was no different and like any other individual had to undergo various emotions.

Speaking about the same, he said, "At some point of time you'll will have to understand being a superstar is bestowed it's a gift from the people you don't have to wear on it on your head and start pretending like you are a king. You are not, you're a worker just like all of them."

In a tell-all interview, Hrithik Roshan presented to the audience his side of the story backed with facts and timelines.

Ever since, the actor has been receiving humongous support from social media, with fans, netizens and even Bollywood celebrities extending their support to his truth.