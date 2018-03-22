After impressing the audience with their sizzling chemistry in Bang Bang, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif are likely to team up once again for the sequel of the action-adventure film.

The makers of the film have reportedly titled the sequel as Bang Bang Reloaded. The title was registered earlier this week. However, an official announcement about the sequel and casting is yet to take place.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan took to Twitter to share the developments around Bang Bang sequel and said that the preparations are in full swing.

#Exclusive #News The makers of #BangBang have started working of its sequel it is learnt! The second outing has been titled #BangBangReloaded which they have registered this week ! #HrithikRoshan and #KatrinaKaif are likely going to be cast again! More updates soon! pic.twitter.com/7zY1WUReQu — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) March 19, 2018

After sharing a steaming kiss in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik and Katrina were chosen to be a part of Siddharth Anand directorial Bang Bang. The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood film Knight and Day which features Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in lead roles.

The movie had received a positive response from the audience and they loved Hrithik and Katrina's high octane action sequences. The movie also starred Danny Denzongpa as the antagonist.

If the makers are able to bring Bollywood's fittest and gorgeous actors on board, it will be a treat for Hrithik and Katrina fans who will once again see their favorite pair electrifying the screen with their chemistry, stunts, and killer dance moves.