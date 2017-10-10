Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan — two names, two versions of the story, and we still don't know the truth.

This controversy began in January 2016 and has been growing with every passing day. The actress gives multiple interviews, then the actor goes on to talk about his side of the story, then the actress' sister bashes everyone and then open letters are written – this war has no end, it seems.

Now, in an interview to Huffington Post, Hrithik has said: "There were times when my kids were travelling with Sussanne (his ex-wife) and [I] used to keep my alerts on at night only to receive such mails from her that used to mess up my mind in the middle of the night. I used to bang my phone down in anger."

He added: "I'm a bystander in this entire episode. This sh*t has just fallen on my lap."

We are wondering why the two can't just decide to talk and sort the matter in private.

The actor poured his heart out while speaking about his rumoured seven-year-long affair with Kangana, and accused her of stalking, harassment and mental torture over the past few years.

But what made Hrithik change his mind when he had maintained silence on the issue in his first ever public statement?

According to the sources, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan convinced the actor to muster courage and talk about Kangana in public as she strongly believes the Queen actress is making up stories about her purported affair with her former husband.

Sussanne was also the first one to come out in support of Hrithik to prove that the viral picture of her former husband with Kangana was doctored.

Hrithik was successful in convincing a large section of fans, who poured in their support on the social media.

Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Yami Gautam have also come out in support of the actor, and urged people to reserve their judgment until the truth comes out.

While Hrithik has shared his version of the story in public, Kangana is yet to make any official statement on the issue.