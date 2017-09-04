Kangana Ranaut is in no mood to bury the hatchet with Hrithik Roshan soon as the actress has been hurling a series of allegations at him. The fight, however, took a funny turn when Twitterati started to come up with jokes and memes.

Kangana has been doing several chat shows and interviews and speaking about her alleged affair with Hrithik and the eventual split without any inhibitions. The outspoken lady accused the actor of maligning her image, making her go through mental trauma, and lying about the whole episode.

Kangana's statements received varied reactions on social media. While some are supporting her for being courageous and standing up for the truth, others are criticising Kangana for trying to defame Hrithik.

However, a section of social media is turning the fight into the butt of all jokes. Although Hrithik and Kangana's fight is really a serious issue, let's face it, some jokes are actually funny.

While Kangana demanded an apology from Hrithik for allegedly causing her mental trauma, some people on Twitter are saying the duo should apologise for making a movie like Krrish 3 first. Some showed their creative side saying Hrithik's clash with Kangana turned out to be bigger than the Kaabil and Raees clash at box office.

Some are also sharing pictures and GIFs to give a funny angle to the entire episode. While the Hrithik-kangana fiasco is far from over, check some of the funny reactions on Twitter:

I think both Kangana and Hrithik should apologize for Krish 3 first. — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) September 3, 2017

So apparently every time Hrithik saw Kangana at a party, he Ranaut.... — #hashtag (@bollytweetz) September 3, 2017

Reality of Kangana Ranaut blaming Hrithik Roshan has been revealed xD pic.twitter.com/l9d37NXAEY — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil_) September 3, 2017

Clashing with Kangana proved more costly for Hrithik than clashing with Raees and Rustom. — Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) September 3, 2017

#Hrithik's reaction when he got to know that #Kangana was a liar & all her tears were crocodile 's tears pic.twitter.com/f74UiRKzXl — HBD Sis (@Ankitaker) August 31, 2017

Everytime I'm about to study for another CA final attempt, this Kangana-Hrithik feud makes a return on my timeline. God has his plans. — Sreejata Gupta (@SreejataGupta) September 4, 2017

'Kangana' is the only project that failed when Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan worked together on something with starting letter "K". — atul agarwal (@atulkumar2003) September 4, 2017

My only question abt Kangana-Hrithik issue is.. who talks with gf over e-mails? — Vishesh Goel (@maniazvishesh) September 4, 2017