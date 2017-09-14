Although Kangana Ranaut has been making some serious allegations against Hrithik Roshan, the actor appears to be least affected.

Hrithik was recently spotted at an airport when he returned from London.

While in London, Hrithik partied through the night in the company of his Bollywood folks. The actor, who had been away from Mumbai for a couple of days, looked his dapper best as he flashed a happy smile for the shutterbugs.

The actor seemed unfazed by the controversies. Before leaving for London, Hrithik was seen in high spirits as he reunited with the Kaabil team on the occasion of his father Rakesh Roshan's birthday.

Hrithik played the perfect host for the party. A video of Hrithik singing with glee had gone viral on the internet as well. With a series of celebrations, the actor seems to be sending a message that the ongoing controversies are not bothering him.

For the uninformed, Kangana had some time back brought back the ugly episode between her and Hrithik. The actress had alleged him of intentionally circulating her private emails in order to humiliate her, and had demanded an apology from Hrithik.

Kangana has been openly talking about having an affair with Hrithik, which the latter had been denying. However, the Roshan Jr has been keeping mum on the issue. Maybe, Hrithik is trying to convey his message by not words but putting up a bold face.