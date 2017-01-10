Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 43rd birthday on January 10. The actor is considered one of the best actors in Bollywood and is often called a threat to his peers due to his good looks and dancing skills. Hrithik will next be seen in upcoming movie Kaabil, which hits screens on January 25.

Also read: Raees' song Zaalima beats Hrithik Roshan's Mon Amour

The Greek God of Bollywood started his career with his father Rakesh Roshan's film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He became everyone's dancing idol since his song Ek Pal Ka Jeena released. Though his acting career has had many ups and down, fans are still crazy about the actor and his moves.

His recent song release Mon Amour from Kaabil garnered appreciation from all quarters. He has performed the dance style Tango and is accompanied by Yami Gautam. Kaabil will be released with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and people are eager to know which one will win the box office battle. Hrithik's 2016 release Mohenjo Daro turned out to be disaster, thus, the hunk really needs his upcoming movie to do well at the box office.

Meanwhile, let's enjoy the top 5 foot tapping songs of Hrithik here:

Mon Amour from Kaabil

Mon Amour from Kaabil features Yami and Hrithik. The duo looks adorable as they charm fans with their romance and tango.

Bang Bang title track

Hrithik nailed it with his amazing MJ moves in the title track of Bang Bang. Not just the movie, the songs too were a hit. Katrina Kaif and Hrithik's killer dance moves make this song one of Bollywood's favourite foot tapping numbers.

Dhoom 2 title track

Hrithik and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked hot and sexy in this song. They raised the temperature with their mind-blowing moves and Hrithik garnered appreciation from all quarters for this particular track.

Fire from Kites

Another energetic performance by the hunk in the song Fire from his film Kites. Though the movie failed to impress the audience, Hrithik dancing talent won hearts.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik became a dancing idol with his first film itself. His moves to Ek Pal Ka Jeena song from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is still considered the actor's signature step.