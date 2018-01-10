Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan turns 44 on January 10. Known as Bollywood's Greek God, the actor has always managed to entertain his fans when he appeared on the silver screen.

He is known for his terrific dance moves and has even been compared to Michael Jackson. Though his current phase in the industry is not going well, he has given us some big hits and entertaining movies in the past.

Despite lesser hits, Hrithik had appeared in the top 10 list of Forbes India Celebrity 100 last year. One of the highest-paid actors in India, he has won many awards, including six Filmfare awards -- four for Best Actor and one each for Best Debut and Best Actor (Critics).

He was last seen in Kaabil in January 2017. The flick turned out to be a hit after his previous movie Mohenjo Daro tanked at the box office.

Last year, Hrithik had also grabbed attention due to his controversy with Kangana Ranaut. For the first time, he gave an interview regarding this matter on national television.

It is still unclear whether the actor is right on Kangana's issue or wrong, but fans are always on his side. The hunk has a huge fan base, especially among females. People have always loved him on-screen where he flaunted his six-pack abs.

On his birthday, let's take a look at top 10 shirtless pictures of Hrithik:

Also, check out a few lesser-known facts about the actor:

Hrithik has a speech disorder. He used to stammer since he was a child, which made him a shy and introvert. In order to overcome the problem, he joined speech therapy classes.

Hrithik, whose real name is Hrithik Rakesh Nagrath, made his debut on the silver screen at the age of six in 1980 release Aasha in a dance sequence.

At the age of 21, the ace dancer was diagnosed with scoliosis and the doctors told him that he would never be able to dance. But Hrithik didn't lose hope and his determination proved them wrong.

The superstar loves to take pictures and maintains a scrapbook in which he puts all the daily life candid photos. People know about his love for sharing photos of his trips with his sons.

The actor was once a chain smoker but gave it up after reading "How to Stop Smoking." The handsome gunk is also obsessed with fitness and loves maintaining good health.