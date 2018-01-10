Hrithik Roshan turned 44 on January 10 and while several celebrities and his fans wished the hunk on his birthday on social media, it was his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's post that grabbed everyone's eyeballs.

Sussanne wished husband Hrithik in the most adorable way by calling him the "sunshine" of her life.

"Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light...limitless #sacredheart," Sussanne wrote.

Hrithik and Sussane got officially divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. However, the split hasn't affected their relationship at all as they are responsible parents and are often spotted together at social events, family dinner dates or when vacationing with children.

Sussanne has always been by Hrithik's side and had even supported the actor whole-heartedly when Kangana Ranaut accused him of abandoning her after a full-fledged affair. In fact, the divorce hasn't affected their relationship with their respective families as well as they celebrate all festivals together.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was ranked second Sexiest Asian Men 2017 by British magazine Eastern Eye.

Hrithik has been away from the big screen for some time. His last film was Kaabil, which went on to become a hit. The Bollywood heartthrob is currently in final talks for Vikas Bahl's Super 30.

Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who runs the prestigious Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna, Bihar.

The 44-year-old mathematician coaches the economically backward students for IIT-JEE. His mission kicked started in 2002 with the sole aim to groom IIT aspirants who couldn't afford the tuition fees. The film will narrate Anand's rise to fame as the founder of the Super 30 program.