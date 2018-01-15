Hrithik Roshan turned 44 on January 10, but it looks like his birthday gift came a little late. The green-eyed heartthrob, who has had a controversial 2017, is off to a good start this year as he has been crowned the most handsome actor in 2018.

The title was awarded by World's Top Most. The Indian with the Greek God bod sat atop a list comprising of several actors, directors and producers. Among the many celebrities Roshan beat were actors who played Gods and vampires on screen.

Twilight star Robert Pattinson set up tent at the second spot. The actor, who played a vampire in the Twilight films, was placed second thanks to his "charming look, mesmerising eyes and a very good style," the site wrote.

In the third spot of the list was Canadian-Taiwanese model and actor Godfrey Gao. The 33-year-old is known for his role in several shows like The Kid from Heaven, Love Queen, Bull Fighting and Volleyball Lover.

May the fourth be with you signalled Chris Evans at number four, as the Avengers: Infinity War actor found a spot below Gao on the list. The actor, whose upcoming movie releases on May 4, has been winning hearts with his charming smile, deep blue eyes and heart-melting acting. (Have you seen him in Gifted?)

Interestingly, Evans is not the only Marvel character on the list. He is joined by the God of Mischief aka Loki aka Tom Hiddleston. The British actor is placed in the ninth position on the list, right below DC superhero Superman actor Henry Cavill. The Man of Steel star, who will soon be seen in Mission: Impossible 6 with Tom Cruise, stands eighth.

Though Roshan topped the list, he wasn't the only Bollywood actor in it. The Top 10 most handsome actor in the world 2018 list also featured Salman Khan, who is currently enjoying the success of his December release Tiger Zinda Hai. The 52-year-old star was in the fifth place.

Others on the list are David Boreanaz (sixth), Noah Mills (seventh) and Sam Heughan (10th).

Last year's list also included Tom Cruise and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman.