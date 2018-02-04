Director Rewon Yadhu's Telugu movie Howrah Bridge starring Rahul Ravindran, Chandini Chowdary and Manali Rathod has left the critics disappointed. They wrote negative reviews and gave average rating to the movie.

Howrah Bridge story: Arjun (Rahul Ravindran) and Sweety (Chandini Chowdary) are childhood friends. Arjun leaves his village for Kolkata at a very young age. After 18 years, he returns to his village and tries to woo Sweety, who is already in love with her Bava (Ajay). Somehow, he manages to make her fall in love with him again. The twist in the tale is that he leaves her, by the time she realises that she is in love with him. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Critics say that Howrah Bridge deals with a tried and tested story. Rewon Yadhu has tried to give a different treatment to the subject. However, in the process, he has added some unnecessary scenes and commercial elements that disconnect the film from the audience.

Performances: Rahul Ravindran, who is struggling to get a good break, has performed well in the movie. Chandini Chowdary and Manali Rathod have also done justice to their roles. They look glamorous and their chemistry with Rahul is one of the main attractions in the movie, say the critics.

Technical: Howrah Bridge does not have good production values. The camerawork, songs and background score are average. Editing is pathetic and some double-meaning dialogues only make it worse, say the critics.

Here are some critics' verdict and rating:

India Glitz Rating: 1.75

Atrocious scenes, double-timers, who deserve their share of miseries, mind-numbing performances, and a ridiculously-mounted climax. This is 'Howrah Bridge'.

123 Telugu Rating: 2.25

Howrah Bridge is a good script gone wrong. Even though the story and premise of the film are good, the way it is narrated with illogical proceedings, lack of emotions and romance spoil the flow of the film completely. Chandni Chowdary and Rahul shine in her roles but the rest of the film is quite insipid and has nothing to offer. Watch it when it comes on TV.

The Hans India Rating: 2.00

There is no sync between the title and the movie. The concept is good with a weak narration. Because of the weak screenplay, the movie seems to be dragged from first to last. The romance between Arjun and Sweety would have been better and the chemistry did not work that well.

Chitramala Rating: 2.50