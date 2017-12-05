Yuvraj Singh has cleared the all-important fitness test and was still ignored for the Sri Lanka ODI series. Chief selector MSK Prasad cited lack of match practice for his exclusion and former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad is confident that Yuvraj will make it to the Indian team once again if he performs at the domestic level.

The elegant left-hander is a genuine match-winner. He has not played for India since July 2017 against West Indies, mainly due to fitness reasons. Yuvraj seems to be a determined person as he was seen training at the National Cricket Academy last month to pass the much-needed yo-yo test so that the selectors can pick him.

However, passing the fitness test cannot guarantee a spot in the India team. Players need to prove themselves at the domestic level to earn the India call-up. Anshuman believes Yuvraj can make a comeback if he scores competitive runs in domestic competitions.

"Yuvraj Singh has to show his form with the bat, score runs at the domestic level now. If he is fit and performing, he can definitely make it to the Indian team irrespective of his age," Anshuman told International Business Times, India.

With more than 400 matches for India across all formats, Yuvraj inclusion will only help the Indian team, who are preparing for the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

"Had he been playing in the Ranji Trophy, scoring runs and then cleared the test, the selectors could have given a thought and may be picked in the limited overs team as well. Now, scoring runs in domestic cricket after having proven his fitness will only make his case stronger. Yuvraj has a greater advantage than many other players in the team as his experience will help India cricket."

The first three months of 2018 will be of huge importance to Yuvraj with some major domestic competitions like Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Vijay Hazare trophy. If he scores good runs in these competitions, his chances to once again represent India will multiply, but failure will put him in the backfoot.