Xiaomi released several devices, including the Mi 6, Mi A1, Mi Max 2, and Mi Mix 2 this year but the most popular of all is the Redmi Note 4. The device did exceptional well in India, becoming the best selling smartphone in the first half of 2017 by shipping more than five million units within six months of its launch.

Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that more than 10 million smartphones were shipped in the month of September itself. It is not known if the number is of global or India alone.

The Chinese technology giant is expected to release a handful of devices in the next few months but the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be one of the most-awaited following the stupendous success of the Redmi Note 4. It is expected to have several feature upgrades over its predecessor and the leaked specifications echo the same.

How will the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 stack up against Redmi Note 4? Here is what we know so far:

Display: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density) which is the same as its predecessor.

Processor: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset for Indian market), while the Redmi Note 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset.

Operating system: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs Android Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), while its successor is expected to be powered by an Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 OS.

RAM: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to come packed with 3GB/4GB RAM, while its predecessor features a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM.

Storage: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a 32GB/64GB internal memory (storage expandable up to128GB via microSD card), and its successor is also expected to have the same feature.

Camera: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 mounts a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 5 is expected to have a dual 16MP main camera and a 5MP front-snapper.

Battery: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to house a 4,000mAh battery, while its predecessor has a 4,100mAh battery.

Pricing: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage at, and Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. The Redmi 5 is expected to come in three variants -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage at 1,200 Yuan (around Rs 11,800 / $175 / €155), 4GB RAM + 32GB storage at 1,400 Yuan (around Rs 13,800 / $205 / €180), and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at 1,500 Yuan (around Rs 14,800 / $220 / €195).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 release date

Xiaomi is tight-lipped on the release date of its upcoming Redmi Note device but reports have suggested that it could happen in early 2018. It should be first released in its home country China before expanding to other countries.