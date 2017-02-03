How will the Tube strike affect you?

Crippling tube strikes could go ahead next week in London, running from 20:00 on Sunday 5 February to 11:00 on Wednesday 8 February. More than 3,000 RMT station staff will walk out forcing the closure of most Zone 1 stations and restricting other services around London. The strike is over a long-running dispute between the RMT union and Underground bosses over job cuts, and if unresolved, the RMT is planning more strike action in March.