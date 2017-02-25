Reliance Communications continues to surprise its subscribers with attractive plans. It introduced Reliance Jio Welcome Offer in October last year, offering free 4G data to its subscribers for three months, before extending it to March 31 (1GB per day as against 4GB in Welcome Offer). This move has shocked all the major telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular, forcing them to reduce the tariff plans to survive the competition.

Many might have thought that Reliance Jio users would abandon it once the Happy New Year offer ends in March, but the company has come up with Jio Prime membership scheme to ensure the its millions of subscribers continue to use it. The existing users can subscribe for Jio Prime membership for just Rs 99, after which they can access 30GB of 4G data in a month (1GB data per day) for payment of Rs 303 a month. Reliance Jio won't be free anymore but by Rs 10 per GB per day is still one to beat.

The real competition will begin now that Reliance Jio has announced its plan for the next 13 months. Major telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular will have to come up with attractive plans if they want to retain their subscribers, and here are some possible outcomes:

Airtel: The country's largest telecom service provider has acquired Telenor India, and this may help the company in competing with rivals. It currently offers 30GB of 4G data at Rs 1,495 for a period of three months. Postpaid users can avail free 3 GB data per month with all MyPlan Infinity Plans.

Vodafone: The network offers 6GB of data per month and unlimited voice calls for Rs 349. Those who opt for 1GB of data plan for Rs 250 will now get 4GB data valid for 28 days. It has now offered 22GB of data for Rs 999 as against 10GB of 4G data given in the past. Other attractive offers include 6GB of data for Rs 350, 9GB of data for Rs 450, and 35GB of data or Rs 1,500.

Idea Cellular: The Company currently offers 1GB of data per month and unlimited calling for Rs 348, and those owning new 4G-enabled handset can avail an additional 3GB of data. The pack has 28 days validity and maximum of 13 recharges can be availed by a user in a year. Postpaid subscribers can opt for the Rs 499 plan that offers 3GB free data with unlimited local, national and incoming roaming calls.