There was confusion whether OnePlus would release its next-generation device OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 5T. A section of the media reported that the Chinese company might skip the T-series, but it has now turned out that the OnePlus 5 successor is OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus is tight-lipped on the upcoming device but a few images have been leaked, giving a clear idea of what to expect from it when launched. It could be announced next month as its predecessor from T-series – OnePlus 3T – will complete a year-cycle in the market by then.

Also read: OnePlus 5T tagline surfaces hinting at launch soon: What we know so far

It is obvious that the OnePlus 5T will come with several feature upgrades over the OnePlus 5 but we can't say in definite terms at the moment as not much has been leaked on the former. However, several images of the purported handset have been leaked over the last few weeks, giving us its possible design details.

The OnePlus 5T is expected to sport a bezel-less display with a 6-inch touchscreen with 2,160x1,080 screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio, while the OnePlus 5 has a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density). The upcoming device is also expected to have fingerprint sensor in the back and a dual camera.

We are yet to know more details on the device.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory, and a 3,300mAh (non-removable) battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A) under the hood.

In terms of camera, the handset mounts a dual 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisation), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash. It also has a 16MP front-snapper with Sony sensor (IMX 371), f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, and fixed autofocus.