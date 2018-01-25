Lenovo-owned Motorola is tight-lipped on its upcoming products but reports have claimed that it would release not just one but three mid-budget smartphones namely Moto G6, G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play sometime next month.

Motorola is expected to unveil the Moto G6, G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MCW 2018) to be held from February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona.

All eyes will be on the handsets following the popularity of their predecessors – Moto G-series to be precise. The Lenovo-owned company appears to be coming up with a Play variant through Moto G6 Play after skipping last year when the Moto G5 and G5s were released. It is expected to have a 5.7-inch HD display with 1280x720p resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, a 2GB/3GB RAM, a 16GB/32GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

The other two variants – Moto G6 and G6 Plus – are also expected to have several feature upgrades over their predecessors Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus. This is how these handsets may stack up against each other:

Moto G6 vs Moto G5s

It is reported that the Moto G6 would feature a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory, a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, a 16MP front-snapper and a 3,000mAh battery.

If the reports turn out right, you will see a noticeable upgrade over the G5s, which was launched last year with a 5.2-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1080 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB microSD card), a 16MP main camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), a 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G5s Plus

The Moto G6 Plus is expected to have a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, a 16MP front-snapper and a 3,200mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Moto G5s Plus sports a 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen display with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, runs an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, and comes packed with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It also features a 13MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, colour balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, an 8MP front-snapper with a wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charging.