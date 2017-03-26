Alia Bhatt had studied in Jamnabai School, and one of her school mates has now come up with some interesting revelations about the actress during her school days.

One of her classmates, Siddharth Salla took to Quora, and talked about how Alia used to be the centre of attraction for being Mahesh Bhatt's daughter. He also mentioned that Alia never used to talk to anyone apart from the ones in her group, and many were jealous of her at school.

Check what Alia's classmate has to say about the young actress as published in Cosmopolitan.

"Jamnabai had a lot of groupism. People without groups were loners or picked on. I was in the middle, but naturally, Alia had a group since I can remember. Alia obviously was always the popular girl who used to get all the attention as she was Mahesh Bhatt's daughter. She was always selected in plays etc which happened in school. She always had an entourage following her around the school.

"I remember she and her entourage were crash dieting in the 6th standard and after the physical education class in the summer, they all fainted. We all knew she was always going to be an actor. Some of us were jealous as we knew she was sorted for the rest of her life because of her father and she didn't have to go to the struggle the way the other person/actors such as Shahrukh Khan etc went through to reach their goal and some of us didn't bother.

"Frankly speaking, she never spoke to anyone except for her friends. She was a 70-80 % student. We recently had a reunion and people were in their own groups. No one socialised beyond the people they grew up with. I saw Alia and I don't think she ever noticed me in school or reunion."