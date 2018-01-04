Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has said Virat Kohli will be tested by the Proteas bowlers in the upcoming three-match series, starting January 5 in Cape Town.

However, Dale Steyn and co. will get a chance to know where they stand when they bowl to "one of the best batters in the world", according to the Zimbabwe head coach.

Also read: 1st Test -- Team news, predicted playing XIs and pitch conditions

A lot is being said about well-oiled Indian batting line-up ahead of the much-anticipated series. It is likely to be a stiff test for the visiting batsmen to quickly adapt to pace-rich and bouncy tracks in South Africa, especially after having played in subcontinent conditions over the last two years.

However, Kohli and co. are heading into the series on the back of piling up quite a lot of runs at home. On the other hand, the likes of Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and the skipper himself have played in South Africa before and will be looking forward to guiding the team to what will be their first-ever series win in the "Rainbow Nation".

"If India aim to win this series then Kohli will have to score. He would be tested and it gives our bowlers a chance to know how good they are when they bowl to one of the best batters in the world currently," Klusener was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

'India have a well-rounded attack'

Klusener though believes South Africa, who are ranked a spot below India at number two in ICC Test rankings, will start the series as favourites, given the hosts' familiarity of conditions and the seasoned pace attack.

South Africa received a big boost as Steyn, who has not played Test cricket since November 2016, is fit again and available for selection. On the other hand, Morne Morkel, who returned from an injury, hit peak form when he picked up five wickets in the inaugural four-day Test against Zimbabwe last year.

"Both India and South Africa have full strength sides to choose from. There is little to separate the two teams but I reckon South Africa will enjoy a slight edge in the pace bowling department as the likes of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander are well-versed with the conditions," Klusener said.

He added: "On the other hand, India have a well-rounded attack with terrific spin bowling options such as R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to choose from."