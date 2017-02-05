Netflix users are already in treat with a wide range of movies and TV shows, but what if we could say there's more to it than your eye meets. When a user searches for movies and TV shows from the preset categories, not all of the content is displayed. But that changes now.

The Mirror has shared an extremely helpful guide for all Netflix users that will let them watch every movie and TV show in any given category. From action and adventure to anime and thrillers to comedy, there are different codes to view all the movies and TV shows available in that particular category.

Forget the traditional method of searching movies and TV shows from the menu and use this method to jump right into the whole new library of content. Take the basic URL : http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ and change the codes and the end of URL to find the content you are looking for.

A word of caution: The codes work depending on the user's location and IP address and may be limited to some genres. But it's worth checking out.

Here's the list of all the Netflix codes for movies and TV shows from various genres: