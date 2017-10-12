Tata Tiago is once again drawing all the attention but surely not for impressive sales or bookings. The images of Tiago that have been clicked at a supposed accident site have just got tongues wagging on online platforms in praise for the build quality of Tiago. Even after the model flipped over, the extraordinary images suggest that Tiago's body stayed intact and goes a long way in shaping the trust in its safety standards even in extreme situations.

The model has so far proved to be a more reliable vehicle from Tata going by its rising popularity. The latest images of Tiago were taken after an accident in Pune and the driver and co-passengers have reportedly managed to escape without getting hurt. While other details of the incident remain unknown, reports online suggest that what saved the driver from harm was the use of a seatbelt.

A similar incident involving a Tiago was reported in September when a car had toppled after hitting a divider. Although the passengers died on impact as they had not worn their seatbelts, the cabin and the windshield of the Tiago was not affected.

Tata Tiago was launched in India in April 2016 and has been consistently clocking more than 4,000 sales a month. Offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, Tiago packs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and a 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine.

The petrol variant of Tiago churns out 83.8 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel mill produces 69 bhp of power at 4,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000 rpm.

Image: MotorOctane