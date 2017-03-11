- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
How to train like a UFC fighter
The UTC in Birmingham is a huge three storey gym, dedicated to teaching all the skills needed in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). It has produced a number of fighters that have gone on to perform on the world stage in the UFC, including Leon Edwards and Tom Breese who are fighting at London’s o2 Arena on March 18.
