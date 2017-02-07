Ask anyone who is running a website and they will tell you SEO isn't child's play. Mastering the art of search engine optimisation (SEO) is a challenge in itself. Ipso facto, we conveniently delegate the task to a team of dedicated consultants to identify the areas in order to improve your website ranking.

Google ranks websites using a shape-shifting algorithm. Keeping up with Google's algorithm is out of question, to say the least.

While SEO consultants are busy updating their techniques, a YC-backed startup, RankScience, has come up with a ground-breaking software with potential to put SEO consultants out of business, TechCrunch reported.

RankScience has engineered a fully automated software that run thousands of A/B tests on a website to identify the necessary changes to be made in order to improve the SEO ranking by leaps and bounds. The startup claims that the software can boost the average organic search traffic for a website by 37 percent in three months.

"Our software identifies areas of opportunity and things that companies should be testing based on where they're ranking now, what they're competitors are doing, and what opportunities we see. And also this data that we have from across our network — things that we see that are working elsewhere on similar sites," Bedner said.

Ryan Bedner, the mastermind behind RankScience, is a programmer who also has worked as an SEO consultant. His expertise in both domains set the foundation for the new software.

While there are plenty of SEO software products in the market, nothing compares to RankScience. Most of the SEO softwares only track the trends and heavily rely on human intervention for implementing changes. RockScience uses a CDN (content delivery network) to make the recommended changes.

According to RockScience, it only takes "two minutes" for the "one-line code change," to set up the software. And the auto-pilot takes over. However, Bedner says some human inputs are required at the moment.

In case you are wondering if automating SEO will land you in trouble with Google, fret not. Bedner assures that the methods are completely "white hat" and compliant with Google's best practices. As its customer base increases, which is currently limited to a couple of dozen, RockScience will have a better understanding of what works on other sites across the network.