- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
-
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
How to bridge the gap between traditional finance and data science
A.J. DeRosa, Executive Vice President at Orbital Insight, tells Newsweek that tools for visualization and utilization of data are extremely important in helping those on Wall Street become more scientific. DeRosa even goes on to say that the usability of data is almost as important as the quality of the data.
Most popular