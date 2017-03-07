Irish novelist, playwright and poet Oscar Wilde once said: "A well-tied tie is the first serious step in life," and we could not agree more.

Ties never go out of style and while they may symbolise professionalism and position to some, it also says a lot about the wearer's sense of style and taste in fashion.

The necktie is said to have originated in the 17th century and was used to tie the top of the wearer's jacket. Louis XIV began wearing a lace cravat around 1646, when he was just seven, after which it became a symbol of French nobility.

Such was the craze for neckties in Europe that both men and women wore pieces of fabric around their necks.

The necktie can be tied in various ways – simple and elaborate. In case you love neckties as much as we do, here are a few ways in which you can tie them.

The Windsor Knot

The Windsor Knot, one of the most popular knots, is thicker and wider than the regular ones. Ideal for wide-collar shirts, the knot is perfect for presentations and job interviews as it has a neat and tidy look. The knot looks particularly good on men with longer necks.



Here's how to make the Windsor Knot:



The Trinity Knot

The Trinity Knot features three-way symmetry and is sure to stand out. The knot looks best in solid colours and thinner fabrics.

Here's how to make the Trinity Knot:



The Pratt Knot

The Pratt Knot, also known as the Shelby knot, looks very neat and professional. Ideal for dress shirts, Pratt knots are easier to make with wider ties in lighter fabrics.

Here's how to make the Pratt Knot:



The Fishbone knot

The Fishbone Knot is gaining immense popularity in casual as well as formal scenarios. While it does take a while to master the Fishbone Knot, it is definitely worth the effort.

Here's how to make the Fishbone Knot:

