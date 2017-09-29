Yesteryear actress Anu Aggarwal, who rose to fame with her debut movie Aashiqui in 1990, later made headlines for various reasons. Although she is away from the glamour world now, her life story continues to evoke interest.

After appearing as a shy girl in Aashiqui, Anu stunned all by her extremely bold appearance in the film The Cloud Door in 1995.

She was in news for her nude scenes in the movie. However, a near-fatal accident changed her life drastically.

Although Anu had to go through a lot of painful surgeries after the major accident, it is her recovery process that actually grabbed the most attention. The actress had confessed that Yoga and "tantric sex" helped her in improving her life.

In an interview with a leading publication, Anu had revealed that "tantric sex" enabled her to indulge in sexual activities in the most spiritual manner.

In her book, she mentions the names of her sex partners. Here goes the list:

An Anglo-American jazz musician, a Giorgio Armani supermodel, a cool-headed Wall Street financier, an Australian-Jewish landowner, a venture capitalist and sax player from Texas, a German lingerie-maker, a loaded Nigerian "who preferred the most natural sexual acts to be performed with both of us standing up straight". And finally, Swamiglee, the guru who rechristened her Anandapriya, making her his Tantric partner.

She also claimed said that later she learnt to experience orgasm through plain breathing.

The 48-year-old lady's book made much noise. Born in New Delhi, Anu is a gold medalist in Sociology at Delhi University. Currently, she is busy teaching slum kids, and practicing Yoga.