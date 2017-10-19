It wouldn't be wrong to say that the two star kids - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha - are the epitomes of cuteness. The little munchkins have already garnered a huge fan base like their superstar parents on social media with numerous fan clubs named after them.

And if the doting parents are stepping out of their houses attending Bollywood Diwali looking at their ethnic best, how their bundle of joys can stay behind doors and not steal their thunder with ever glowing charm.

Saifeena's son Taimur, who is just 10-months old, was spotted all dressed up for celebrating his first Diwali at his grandmother Babita's house on Wednesday (October 18). We stumbled upon the viral pictures on social media wherein Taimur is seen wearing traditional pink striped kurta and white pyjama.

On the other hand, Shamira's daughter Misha, who is just one year old, was seen cuddling with her mother Mira Rajput which is the cutest thing on the internet you will see today. The picture has now gone viral on the internet and doing the rounds of WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

And we bet, there can't be a better treat for Taimur and Misha's fans on this auspicious day of Diwali.

Recently Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput were seen celebrating the festival of light at Masaba Gupta's Diwali bash in Mumbai on October 18.

Whereas Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary at Soha Ali Khan's house on Monday, October 16.

We wish both Taimur and Misha and their family a very Happy Diwali.