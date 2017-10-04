How Stephen Paddock orchestrated the Las Vegas massacre

Police have explained how Stephen Paddock carefully planned out the mass shooting of 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas.The 64-year-old rigged cameras outside his hotel suite to ensure he knew when the police were closing in. He purchased over 40 firearms from four different states. And 12 of the weapons had bump-fire stocks attached to mimic the firing rate of a fully automatic weapon.Police however still do not know his motives.