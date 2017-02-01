With the 2017 Indian Premier League player auction just 5 days away now and with IPL franchisees allowed to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, each team can only bid for a certain number of players depending on how many players they retained for the upcoming season.

Here is a complete list of retained players by each IPL team

Rising Pune Supergiants

Indians

Batsmen: MS Dhoni (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Ankush Bains (wk)

All-rounder: Rajat Bhatia, Baba Aparajith

Spinners: R Ashwin, Ankit Sharma

Fast bowlers: Ashok Dinda, Ishwar Pandey, Jaskaran Singh, Deepak Chahar

Overseas Players

Batsmen: Steven Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Usman Khawaja

Spinner: Adam Zampa

The Rising Pune Supergiants have a total of 16 players so they will be able to buy a maximum of 9 players at the upcoming auction.

Gujarat Lions

Indians Players

Batsmen: Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wk) Ishan Kishan (wk), Jaydev Shah

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Spinners: Shadab Jakati, Shivil Kaushik

Fast bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan

Overseas Players

Batsmen: Brendon McCullum (wk), Aaron Finch,

Fast Bowler: Andrew Tye

All-rounder: James Faulkner, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Smith

The Gujarat Lions have a total of 16 players so they will be able to buy a maximum of 9 players at the upcoming auction.

Kings XI Punjab

Indian Players

Batsman: Manan Vohra, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Murali Vijay, Nikhil Naik(wk), Armaan Jaffer

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh

Fast Bowler: Shardul Thakur, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma

Spinner: KC Cariappa

Overseas Players

Batsmen: David Miller, Shaun Marsh, Hashim Amla

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

The Kings XI Punjab have retained a total of 19 players so they can buy a maximum of 6 players at the auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Players

Batsmen: Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Robin Uthappa (wk)

All-rounder: Kuldeep Yadav, Yusuf Pathan

Spinners: Piyush Chawla

Fast Bowlers: Ankit Singh Rajput, Umesh Yadav

Overseas player

Batsmen: Chris Lynn

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan

Spinner: Sunil Narine

The Kolkata Knight Riders have retained the least number of players with 14 and will be able to buy 11 players at the auction.

Mumbai Indians

Indian Players

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), Jithesh Sharma (wk)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Gopal, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia

Spinners: Harbhajan Singh

Fast Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Vinay Kumar

Overseas Players

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons (wk) , Jos Buttler (wk)

All-rounder: Kieron Pollard

Fast Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee

The Mumbai Indians have a total of 20 players in their current squad and will be allowed to buy only 5 players at the auction.

Delhi Daredevils

Indian Players

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson (wk), Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer

All-rounder: Jayant Yadav

Spinner: Amit Mishra, Pratyush Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem

Fast Bowler: Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed

Overseas Players

Batsmen: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sam Billings (wk)

All-rounder: JP Duminy, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Morris

The Delhi Daredevils have retained 18 players and will be allowed to buy a maximum of 7 players at the auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Indian Players

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Kedar Jadhav, Sachin Baby, Mandeep Singh

All-rounder: Stuart Binny

Spinner: Yuzvendra Chahal, Iqbal Abdulla

Fast Bowler: Harshal Patel, S Aravind, Avesh Khan

Overseas Player

Batsmen: AB de Villiers (wk), Travis Head (wk)

All-rounder: Shane Watson, Chris Gayle

Spinner: Samuel Badree, Tabraiz Shamsi

Fast Bowler: Mitchell Starc, Adam Milne

The Royal Challengers have a total of 20 players in their current team so they will be allowed to buy a maximum of 5 players at the auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Players

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Naman Ojha (wk), Ricky Bhui,

All-rounder: Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar

Spinner: Bipul Sharma

Fast Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Siddarth Kaul, Abhimanyu Mithun, Barinder Sran

Overseas Players

Batsmen: Kane Williamson

All-rounder: Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting

Fast Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained a total of 17 so they will be able to buy a maximum of 8 players during the player auction.