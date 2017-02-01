With the 2017 Indian Premier League player auction just 5 days away now and with IPL franchisees allowed to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, each team can only bid for a certain number of players depending on how many players they retained for the upcoming season.
Here is a complete list of retained players by each IPL team
Rising Pune Supergiants
Indians
Batsmen: MS Dhoni (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Ankush Bains (wk)
All-rounder: Rajat Bhatia, Baba Aparajith
Spinners: R Ashwin, Ankit Sharma
Fast bowlers: Ashok Dinda, Ishwar Pandey, Jaskaran Singh, Deepak Chahar
Overseas Players
Batsmen: Steven Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Usman Khawaja
Spinner: Adam Zampa
The Rising Pune Supergiants have a total of 16 players so they will be able to buy a maximum of 9 players at the upcoming auction.
Gujarat Lions
Indians Players
Batsmen: Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wk) Ishan Kishan (wk), Jaydev Shah
All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja
Spinners: Shadab Jakati, Shivil Kaushik
Fast bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan
Overseas Players
Batsmen: Brendon McCullum (wk), Aaron Finch,
Fast Bowler: Andrew Tye
All-rounder: James Faulkner, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Smith
The Gujarat Lions have a total of 16 players so they will be able to buy a maximum of 9 players at the upcoming auction.
Kings XI Punjab
Indian Players
Batsman: Manan Vohra, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Murali Vijay, Nikhil Naik(wk), Armaan Jaffer
All-rounder: Axar Patel, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh
Fast Bowler: Shardul Thakur, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma
Spinner: KC Cariappa
Overseas Players
Batsmen: David Miller, Shaun Marsh, Hashim Amla
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis
The Kings XI Punjab have retained a total of 19 players so they can buy a maximum of 6 players at the auction.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Indian Players
Batsmen: Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Robin Uthappa (wk)
All-rounder: Kuldeep Yadav, Yusuf Pathan
Spinners: Piyush Chawla
Fast Bowlers: Ankit Singh Rajput, Umesh Yadav
Overseas player
Batsmen: Chris Lynn
All-rounder: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan
Spinner: Sunil Narine
The Kolkata Knight Riders have retained the least number of players with 14 and will be able to buy 11 players at the auction.
Mumbai Indians
Indian Players
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), Jithesh Sharma (wk)
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Gopal, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia
Spinners: Harbhajan Singh
Fast Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Vinay Kumar
Overseas Players
Batsmen: Lendl Simmons (wk) , Jos Buttler (wk)
All-rounder: Kieron Pollard
Fast Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee
The Mumbai Indians have a total of 20 players in their current squad and will be allowed to buy only 5 players at the auction.
Delhi Daredevils
Indian Players
Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson (wk), Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer
All-rounder: Jayant Yadav
Spinner: Amit Mishra, Pratyush Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem
Fast Bowler: Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed
Overseas Players
Batsmen: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sam Billings (wk)
All-rounder: JP Duminy, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Morris
The Delhi Daredevils have retained 18 players and will be allowed to buy a maximum of 7 players at the auction.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Indian Players
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Kedar Jadhav, Sachin Baby, Mandeep Singh
All-rounder: Stuart Binny
Spinner: Yuzvendra Chahal, Iqbal Abdulla
Fast Bowler: Harshal Patel, S Aravind, Avesh Khan
Overseas Player
Batsmen: AB de Villiers (wk), Travis Head (wk)
All-rounder: Shane Watson, Chris Gayle
Spinner: Samuel Badree, Tabraiz Shamsi
Fast Bowler: Mitchell Starc, Adam Milne
The Royal Challengers have a total of 20 players in their current team so they will be allowed to buy a maximum of 5 players at the auction.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Indian Players
Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Naman Ojha (wk), Ricky Bhui,
All-rounder: Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar
Spinner: Bipul Sharma
Fast Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Siddarth Kaul, Abhimanyu Mithun, Barinder Sran
Overseas Players
Batsmen: Kane Williamson
All-rounder: Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting
Fast Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman
The Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained a total of 17 so they will be able to buy a maximum of 8 players during the player auction.