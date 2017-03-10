Ravishing Russing beauty Victoria Lopyreva had plans to provide the best security to travelling Manchester United fans during their team's match against FC Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday.
Fortunately, there wasn't any hooliganism from Russian thugs that the Man Utd fans needed to be worried about. Only worry was that their team could only record a draw against the Russian side. Watch the highlights from the match here.
Lopyreva, 33, however made sure to make United fans feel at home as she distributed blankets to keep them warm, in the teethe of really cold weather in Rostov.
Thank YOU ??? By the way the Valentine's Day is around the corner and I want to share with you a wonderful app @alinas_flowers ?to send flowers for your loved ones...(exist in Europe?)Download it in your App Store?V / Приятно чувствовать Себя любимой...☺️? Кстати, День Всех Влюблённых не за горами и я хотела с вами поделиться супер приложением, при помощи которого можно составить самый красивый букет? и отправить его любимому человеку ??????? @alinas_flowers ?????? ?Скачайте в своём Apple Store ?V #spreadlove
The super-model and TV actress later said that she was impressed to see fans turning out in a good mood and sporting the best of behaviour during the match.
A video of the Manchester United fans and the Rostov fans applauding each other, has gone viral.
Check these out:
World Cup 2018 host-city ambassador @LopyrevaVika present "Russian warm welcome" to the Manchester United supporters! #FCRostov #GentleFan pic.twitter.com/Mewvl5BNA0— Victoria Lopyreva (@LopyrevaVika) March 9, 2017
Fans of Rostov and Manchester United applaud each other after the game! #MUFC #РостовМЮ #донскоегостеприимство pic.twitter.com/IEnDkNoX5E— Вадим Ковалёв (@VadimKovalev) March 9, 2017
Yesterdays match was a Blast! During the match I spotted great mood and behavior of the fans who attended the match.??????????V— Victoria Lopyreva (@LopyrevaVika) March 10, 2017