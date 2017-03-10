Ravishing Russing beauty Victoria Lopyreva had plans to provide the best security to travelling Manchester United fans during their team's match against FC Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday.

Fortunately, there wasn't any hooliganism from Russian thugs that the Man Utd fans needed to be worried about. Only worry was that their team could only record a draw against the Russian side. Watch the highlights from the match here.

Make ❤️ love, not war ✋??V #stValentinesday #loveandpeace #mood A post shared by Ambassador Of FIFA WC 2018??⚽️ (@lopyrevavika) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:50pm PST

Lopyreva, 33, however made sure to make United fans feel at home as she distributed blankets to keep them warm, in the teethe of really cold weather in Rostov.

The super-model and TV actress later said that she was impressed to see fans turning out in a good mood and sporting the best of behaviour during the match.

A video of the Manchester United fans and the Rostov fans applauding each other, has gone viral.

Check these out: