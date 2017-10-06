Puerto Ricos pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing industry is a mainstay of the islands economy, accounting for almost $15bn a year and 72% of the islands 2016 exports. But, damage from Hurricane Maria may lead to drug shortages across the United States. Without improvements, many fear another mass departure of businesses from an economically battered Puerto Rico.
How Puerto Ricos pharmaceutical drug crisis after hurricane damage may affect the US
- October 6, 2017 09:12 IST
