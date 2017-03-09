Just like winning the Premier League wasn't enough anymore for Manchester City, PSG knew, to become a dominant club in Europe, they had to win the Champions League. So, out went Laurent Blanc, who guided PSG to domestic titles after domestic titles, and in came Unai Emery, who had led Sevilla to Europa League title after Europa League title.

While winning the Ligue 1 crown was seen as a foregone conclusion – it isn't even that anymore, with Monaco and Nice impressing – the Champions League was the Holy Grail that PSG wanted, the one title that would make all that investment from Qatar worthwhile.

The initial signs after the group stages weren't that good with Emery's team blowing the chance to top the table in their group by failing to win their last match. Arsenal, as a result, went on to win the group and PSG drew Barcelona, a team they were quite familiar with.

All the worries over playing Barcelona again seemed to vanish after the first leg, with PSG putting on a performance to remember.

Surely, there was no way Barcelona were going to be able to mount a comeback from 4-0 down, not even in the Camp Nou.

Well, they did, and PSG are out of the Champions League with only the domestic titles – the ones they have won over and over again in recent times – to worry about now.

The Emery-will-get-us-to-the-Champions-League-final plan hasn't worked.

PSG, or any club that demand immediate success, are not one to show patience with their managers. So, Emery will already be thinking if he will still be at the French club come the end of the season.

That might depend on who PSG target and if that particular target becomes available.

One of those names, constantly linked with a move to France and PSG in the past, is Arsene Wenger, the current Arsenal manager, whose position at the English Premier League club has been brought into question.

Wenger's current contract with the club will expire at the end of the season and while there is a two-year deal waiting for him to sign, the Frenchman is yet to make a decision, with a lot of the supporters asking for the 67-year-old to end his near 21-year association with the club.

After a debilitating defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League last 16, Wenger insisted, no matter what, he will be managing next season, be that at Arsenal or elsewhere.

Might that elsewhere be PSG?

The French club have coveted Wenger's signature in the past, but the Frenchman has never quite seen a reason to leave the comfortable confines of Arsenal, where he is THE boss and in control of all footballing matters.

Now, though, with the atmosphere at the club turning toxic, with the results getting worse and worse and with the players also clearly not responding to the manager's calls, there might be a shift in thinking, a thought that maybe it is time for a change.

And what better change for Wenger than to return to his country of birth and try and win the trophy that has eluded him during his time at Arsenal.

PSG want to win the Champions League more than anything; Wenger wants to win the Champions League at least once before he retires. So, a match made in heaven then.

What Wenger and Arsenal need, at this moment, is to get out of their comfort zones. Go to France and show he still has it in him to manage at the highest level. Go hire a new manager and show Arsenal can return to being the force they were in the late 1990s and early noughties.

Everything points to that being the best solution.

So, go on then PSG, pick up that phone, dial the number and make an offer that cannot be refused.