As Neymar and his FC Barcelona teammates were making history at the Champions League by recording an out-of-the-world comeback win against PSG this week, one of Neymar's ex-girlfriends, Soraja Vucelic, was also making a comeback of sorts before revealing it all and creating an embarrassing situation.

The 30-year-old gorgeous Serbian model, who dated Brazil hotshot Neymar in 2014, appeared in a cleavage-revealing silver playsuit at a local TV show called the Ami G Show. Vucelic was seen riding the mechanical bull...where she lost her balance and just about acted just in time!

It almost looked as if her modesty was going to be bared, but she soon realised what was going down and made sure that her dress stayed in place.

Although the world was saved in time, the cameraman couldn't help but zoom in on her cleavage and take provocative shots almost during every single occasion as she rode on the bull.

Neymar and Soraja Vucelic

- The two met in 2013 during a party in Ibiza.

- Vucelic went on a romantic weekend date in Spain thereafter.

- Soraja was part of reality TV series Big Brother (Slovenia) in 2011 and 2013.

- Neymar, well, is one of the best footballers in the world at the moment.

Soraja Vucelic no le hizo caso a Neymar y se agrandó los pechos. https://t.co/hzbpUJ2xd4 pic.twitter.com/ny70k3rp5v — TodaPasion (@TodaPasion) December 29, 2016