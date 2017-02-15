Facebook announced on Tuesday that it will add new features to the videos on the platform to make the experience "richer, more engaging and more flexible." Now, the Facebook videos will start playing with sound on phones automatically.

According to the social networking platform, the feature has been added after thorough testing and consideration. If you are scrolling through videos in your News Feed, the sound will fade in and out, so users can relate the sound to a particular video that is being played.

While the feature is useful for those who like watching videos on Facebook with sound as it no longer requires the user to tap on a video to hear sound, it can be annoying at times. To help users with that, Facebook has made sure videos do not play sound while the phone is kept on silent.

If you want to get rid of the sound completely on all auto-play videos even when the phone is on loud, there's a solution to that as well. Users need to navigate into the account settings to turn off the sound option for auto-play videos, post which tapping videos will trigger the volume.

To do so, tap on the three horizontal lines on the top right of the Facebook app and scroll all the way down to App Settings and tap on that option. Turn off the option for "Videos in News Feed Start With Sound."

Apple iOS device users will have to go through two extra steps. Tap on the three horizontal lines on the top right of the app, select Settings > Account Settings > Sounds. Turn off the option for "Videos in News Feed Start With Sound."

The new feature is part of Facebook's latest OTA update, and it is being rolled out gradually. You can find the setting only after the app has been updated with the new feature. If you have the auto-update on for apps, you will know when the videos start playing with sound, or you can manually update the app by visiting the App Store or Google Play.