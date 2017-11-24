How much can you eat before your stomach explodes?

Yes, you can explode your stomach from eating too much. You probably wont, but the possibility exists. The average human stomach holds about 1 liters-worth of contents. You might have heard that the stomach can shrink or stretch, and to a certain degree thats true. At capacity, the stomach can stretch to hold anywhere from a half gallon to slightly more than a gallon, according to various estimates. It varies from person to person, but past that point is where it really starts to get risky.