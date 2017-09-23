Strict registration laws mean that freedom of speech is limited for Russians with a popular social media account. This has led many who oppose to government to turn to viral campaigns to try and get their message out, often through using memes.
How memes are being used to fight back against social media censorship in Russia
- September 23, 2017 14:30 IST
