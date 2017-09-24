Virat Kohli is a run-machine, and he never gets tired of scoring hundreds, thus helping his team pick up big victories against all opposition. He is gradually breaking a number of batting records, and some even say that Kohli, if he remains consistent with his willow, could also break Sachin Tendulkar's record of hundred tons as well.

At this point of time, it might be too early to make such calls on that, but one has to agree, it is not impossible. Kohli has scored 47 centuries, which includes 17 and 30 tons in Tests and ODIs respectively. With 8-10 years still left in his international career, anything is possible.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has kept a close eye on Kohli's batting for some time, was in full praise for the Delhi man. The Prince of Kolkata feels he will finish with a number of tons when his career ends along with massive runs under his belt.

"He (Kohli) is a master. He is ready for everything, he changes his game accordingly. At this format he is a remarkable player. I don't know how many hundreds he'll finish his career with but if he continues to play the same way he'll score lot of runs," India Today quoted Ganguly as saying.

"Kohli is in complete control of this Indian team because of his performance. He stands up and delivers. He is a great example for the side, he is the best batsman in the team and he commands the respect in the dressing room," he added.

There are very few batsmen, who can even be compared to Kohli among the current crop of cricketers. Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Richardson may come close in challenging Kohli for the best batsman tag, but the Indian has stood out for his team and won matches single-handedly too.

Kohli will be eager to deliver with the bat abroad, where India have been vulnerable in the past. India are set to be actively involved in foreign conditions for the next two years, which is going to be a huge test.

A solid performance in these two years with some more centuries will further enhance his reputation as world's best batsman.