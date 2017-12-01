Almost all premium mobile phones and flagships boast of good cameras. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL may have DxOMark's camera rating of 98 points, the highest so far for an Android device, followed by Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but there is still room for improvement. Now DxO One camera add-on is available for Android smartphones, which will make them awesome for photography.

DxO had released its One to iPhones way back in 2016 but wasn't made available for Android phones. However, it announced in October this year that it would release the camera add-on to Android devices soon. Living up to its words, the DxO One is now up for grabs for $499 (around Rs 32,200).

Consumers can either take part in the company's early access programme that's already live or wait for a few months for its official launch. Those who take part in the early access programme for the DxO One can avail a waterproof case for the device priced $59, and the DxO PhotoLab image editing software priced $199 for free.

The DxO One features a 1" sensor, a 20.2MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a 32 mm fixed focal lens that will make mobile photography an awesome experience. It measures 67.5x48.85x26.25 mm in dimension, and weighs 108g.

The DxO One will be compatible with almost all Android devices with a USB-C port, which means handsets like the Xiaomi Mi 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Xiaomi Mi A1, Nokia 8, Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Sony Xperia XA1, HTC U11, Motorola Moto X4 and several others.