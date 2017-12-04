Holy moly: Now you can make pizza in space! Well, let us explain a bit here.

International Space Station Astronauts have been recently craving for pizza a lot. They have now prepared pizza in zero gravity to satiate that craving.

They also made a video of the entire thing, and it has been posted on Twitter by one of the astronauts — Paolo Nespoli‏.

Taking to Twitter, Nespoli posted a video captioned: "When you really, really miss pizza... you CASUALLY mention it to the International @Space_Station Boss during a live public event Thank you Kirk for surprising us with unexpectedly delicious pizzas! #VITAmission. [sic]"

When you really, really miss pizza... you CASUALLY mention it to the International @Space_Station ​ Boss during a live public event ? Thank you Kirk for surprising us with unexpectedly delicious pizzas! #VITAmission pic.twitter.com/WstvG3IKr1 — Paolo Nespoli (@astro_paolo) December 2, 2017

The video shows the crew gathering together as they add sauce and toppings to the pies in zero gravity before wrapping them up in foils.

Houston sent us some ingredients to make a special dinner aboard the @Space_Station. Can you guess what we prepared? pic.twitter.com/t7FnozzmL5 — Paolo Nespoli (@astro_paolo) December 2, 2017

NASA has reportedly said, the project was part of a movie night.

One must be wondering how pizza tastes like in space. It might not be as good as Earth pizza, but this batch was "unexpectedly delicious", said Nespoli.

Regardless of everything, making pizza in space must be entertaining, especially when the food starts floating.