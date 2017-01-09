Reliance Jio is the first telecom operator to offer free voice calls in India, which has led to a massive competition in the telecom sector. As a result, existing telcos, including Airtel, BSNL, Idea, Aircel and Vodafone, have started offering free voice calls.

Read: How to make free voice calls from 2G, 3G, 4G smartphones without Jio SIM

Jio's voice calls are truly free as they do not require mobile users to recharge with any specific pack. However, Jio has one major requirement for users to enjoy its unlimited free calls- a 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone.

Even if you don't have a 4G smartphone with VoLTE feature, you can still download Jio4GVoice app to make free voice calls to any network. But the Jio SIM doesn't work on a 3G or a 2G smartphone.

If you are hesitant to upgrade your 3G/2G smartphone to a 4G one and still wish to enjoy Jio's data and calls benefits, there's one way you can do it. Reliance Jio extends its free calling, data benefits to 3G and 2G smartphone users via a handy Mi-Fi device called JioFi 2.

JioFi 2 is available for Rs. 1,999 and it can connect up to 10 Wi-Fi-enabled devices at once. As we mentioned in our review, the JioFi 2 is not as good as your home broadband, but it can come handy during your travels.

In case you are wondering how this hotspot device can help you make free voice calls to any network from 2G and 3G smartphones, then you are in the right place.

You can set up and activate your new JioFi 2 device by following our detailed guide. Once the setup is complete, follow the steps below to start making free voice calls via Jio network from your 2G/3G smartphones.

Step 1: Connect to JioFi 2 network using your smartphone's Wi-Fi.

Step 2: Go to Google Play Store and download MyJio and Jio4GVoice app.

Step 3: Open MyJio app and tap on Skip when it asks you to sign in. If you are connected to JioFi network, you will be signed in automatically using the SIM card number inserted in the JioFi 2.

Step 4: Now launch Jio4GVoice app and all your call logs and contacts will appear within the app. Start making free calls from Jio4GVoice.