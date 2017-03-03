How London startup Thalesians is merging philosophy with finance

How London startup Thalesians is merging philosophy with finance
University buddies Paul Bilokon, founder and CEO of London quant startup Thalesians, and Saeed Amen of London hedge fund Cuemacro, talk about how they were inspired by Greek philosopher, Thales of Miletus, to merge philosophy with finance in co-founding Thalesians.
