Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been breaking stereotypes since she has entered the industry. From being a 'zero figure' girl to walking on ramp during pregnancy, Bebo has proved that a woman has strength to do what she desires.

After giving birth to son Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016, the actress was seen going out for dinner within two days. She became a fashionista to all moms-to-be as she wore amazing outfits with high heels.

At present, Kareena is back to yoga and fitness to lose her post-pregnancy weight, but the glow on her face is still charming. She recently was spotted coming out of her workout session, sporting a grey graphic tank top, black sweat pants and flats.

How can someone look so adorable and hot at the same time, even after sweating it out at the workout session? Kareena can do it and has put a style statement for all the ladies out there.

Watch her first stage performance post-pregnancy: