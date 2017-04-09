Amidst calls for poll boycott, the J&K Police decided to clamp the internet down in Srinagar & Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies before the bypolls began on Sunday despite J&K Chief Election Officer suggesting not to, as their webcast would also be affected.

However, even though the internet shutdown, was ordered only in Srinagar & Anantnag the webcast wasn't streaming (checked at 11:30 am) even in migrant polling stations of Jammu. Reportedly, the state election commissioner Shantmanu, IAS had asked the police to not make a decision in haste by shutting down the internet.

The authorities have not confirmed the internet shutdown, which includes mobile internet and broadband services. However, reports said that the internet shutdown was "enforced to prevent separatists and rumour mongers from disrupting the polls." Apart from setting up polling booths in Jammu for the migrant Pandit community some votes also came through post.

Polling began at 7 am in Srinagar & Anantnag for two Lok Sabha seats. There was fear of unrest in Srinagar after shots were fired by militants at a PDP rally in Anantnag. Reports of a tear gas canister had explodion in Srinagar were also doing rounds on Saturday, that spooked the people further. Brisk polling is going on in both the constituencies amidst reports of clashes between security forces & miscreants at a few polling booths.

Srinagar elections

In Srinagar, the contest is between ruling Peoples Democratic Party candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan and former chief minister and National Conference Patron Farooq Abdullah. The main contest is between the two bigwigs; even though a total of nine candidates are contesting.

Also in the fray is an unlikely candidate 25-year-old techie, Mehraj Khursheed Malik New Airport Road in Hyderpora, Srinagar, who is contesting as an independent.

Here's a list of all the candidates in the fray for Srinagar LS bypolls: