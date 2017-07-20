Apple has released iOS v10.3.3 to all the eligible iPhone, iPads and iPods. Though the new update is small incremental software measuring around 85MB in size, it comes with several bug fixes and most importantly security patches that plug critical loopholes that made Apple iDevices vulnerable to getting hacked.

The company says it recently detected several chinks in the software that might give leeway to cyber criminals to remotely execute arbitrary code and also cause unexpected application termination.Now, the new iOS 10.3.3 fixes those critical aspects.

Here are five critical areas, which had loopholes and got fixed in iOS 10.3.3:

Contacts:

Before the fix: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

After the fix: A buffer overflow issue has been now addressed through improved memory handling.

CoreAudio:

Before the fix: Processing a maliciously crafted movie file may lead to arbitrary code execution

After the fix: A memory corruption issue has been now addressed with improved bounds checking.

Messages:

Before the fix: A remote attacker may cause an unexpected application termination

After the fix: A memory consumption issue was addressed through improved memory handling.

Safari:

Before the fix: Visiting a malicious website sometimes led to address bar spoofing [Before the fix]

After the fix: An inconsistent user interface issue has been addressed with improved state management.

Telephony:

Before the fix: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to execute arbitrary code

After the fix: A memory corruption issue has been addressed with improved memory handling

Wi-Fi:

Before the fix: An attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip

After the fix: A memory corruption issue has been addressed through improved memory handling.

Apple has also fixed several other similar loopholes, particularly in Kernel, WebKit, Library, EventKitUI and IOUSBFamily, among others.



In addition bug fixes, the iOS 10.3.3 update with new features such as Cloud storage meter, new app animations, new file system, weather forecasts in the Maps app, improvements in Find My AirPods feature, Wi-Fi Calling on iCloud devices via Verizon, new Apple ID Settings menu and a dedicated Podcasts app widget, among others.

How to install iOS 10.3.3 update on Apple iPhones, iPads and iPods:

Note: iOS 10.3.3 is eligible for iPhone 5, iPad fourth generation, iPod touch the sixth generation and later versions only.

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

[Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware]

Via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternatively, you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.