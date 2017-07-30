Right after the Team India defeated Sri Lanka by a mammoth 304-run margin in the first of the ongoing three-match Test series in Galle, the cricketers resorted to one of their favourite methods of unwinding.

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne delayed the inevitable on the final day, but India never lost control of the match. After a hard day's play on Saturday, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha along with Rohit Sharma and two others were involved in a video-game session in their hotel room.

Relaxing with FIFA

There are no prizes for guessing the game they had played. Sharma, who was not part of the playing XI, took to Twitter to post a selfie that he seems to have taken during the game. The photograph was captioned: "Victory tastes as good when we play FIFA #PostMatchFifaSession #Mates."

Dhawan, who flexed his muscles with a match-winning 190 in the Galle Test, seems to have emerged victorious in the video game session as well. Check out the photo here.

It's a well-known fact that Indian cricket team players always travel with a gaming console along with their kitbags. Time and again, the Men in Blue have taken to social media to express their love for video games.

While MS Dhoni celebrated a young team's win last year in Zimbabwe with a "Spain vs Argentina" FIFA game, Virat Kohli also is known to be a Playstation freak.

With the second Test starting in Colombo only on August 3, the team has more time to relax. Check out how what the skipper is upto in the island nation.

Meanwhile, Kohli also silenced his critics by smashing his 17th Test ton on the fourth and final day of the Galle Test. The skipper, who went through a lean patch during Australia's tour to India earlier this year, looked in complete control of the proceedings.

Ravi Shastri would have been a happy man as well as there was pressure on him to emulate his predecessor Anil Kumble's success with the Indian team. With Kohli hitting peak form and spin twins R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja getting back among the wickets, India will eye a 3-0 whitewash before they begin the five-match ODI series next month.