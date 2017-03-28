The hype around Samsung's upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ (aka Galaxy S8 edge), ahead of its launch on March 29 is crazy, something that was not witnessed with the earlier flagships, including the Galaxy S7. The biggies in Samsung could be more nervous than the fans because the device is so important to the company – something that can make or break its future.

Samsung has released several mid-range smartphones from Galaxy A, C and J series in the last few months but the Galaxy S8 is the first flagship to be launched after the debacle of the much-hyped Galaxy Note 7 last year. The new Note device had to be recalled from the market after a faulty battery caused the handset to catch fire while charging. This is why Samsung fans and gadget lovers alike are curious to know the fate of the new device.

The debacle of the Galaxy Note 7 not only affected Samsung's brand image but also its business. So, the fate of the Galaxy S8 will be instrumental in rebuilding the image of the company and boosting the business as well. Samsung's premium mobile phone division will be damaged beyond repair if its upcoming flagship fails.

The Galaxy S8 will also come at a time when Samsung Group's heir-apparent Jay Y. Lee has been charged with bribery in connection with corruption scandal in South Korea that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. Lee has been accused of bribing a friend of the president for government's favours for the company. If the Galaxy S8 is received well, it will act as a respite for Samsung.

From what we know so far, the Galaxy S8 appears to have all the ingredients of a great phone. It is expected to sport a 5.8-inch WQHD super AMOLED screen with 2560x2400p resolution + 3D curved glass, while the Galaxy S8+ is expected feature a 6.2-inch WQHD super AMOLED screen with 2560x2400p resolution + 3D curved glass.

Both the variants may share other features like an Exynos 9 series 8895 processor or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (based on region of sale), an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, a 4GB/6GB RAM, a 64GB internal storage, a 12MP dual-pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast Charging technology.

The next-generation device looks impressive if one is to go by the specifications leaked so far, but at the end of the day, it is the people who will decide its fate. Only time can tell if the Galaxy S8 will rescue Samsung.