The dust is slowly starting to settle on Jio's offers, but the new telco is not giving up easily. On Thursday, Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom partnered with China's Xiaomi to offer extra data benefits for free.

Jio's free 4G data offer isn't entirely new and tends to attract a lot of attention. This time, the offer is exclusively available on Xiaomi smartphones-- 30GB free 4G data before March 2018.

Unlike Jio's regular 4G offers, the new one comes with more than one condition. Firstly, only select Mi users can get free Jio 4G data. The list of eligible Mi smartphones for the new offer include, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 3, Mi 5, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Plus, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi 4.

If you own one of these smartphones, you are entitled to get 30GB free 4G data. But the catch is that you won't get 30GB worth free 4G data at once. Eligible Mi users with Jio Prime membership will get 5GB 4G data with every recharge voucher used on their Jio number.

According to Jio, the extra data will be credited to the account 48 hours after the recharge and can be availed for a maximum six recharges.

How to avail extra data offer on Xiaomi smartphones?

Step 1: Install MyJio app

Step 2: Go to My Vouchers > View Voucher

Step 3: Select Recharge My Number

Step 4: Select Confirm Recharge

Upon successful completion of these steps, your extra 5GB 4G data will be credited to your number. In case you switch device, the vouchers will disappear.

Traditionally, Jio offers 1GB data per day with recharge of Rs. 309 and 2GB data per day for Rs. 509. Jio's extra data offers extend to other smartphone brands such as Samsung, OPPO, Vivo and Lyf (of course).