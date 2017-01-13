Katie Findlay, who is known for her role of Rebecca Sutter in the ABC crime thriller series How To Get Away With Murder, will be playing the lead role in an upcoming drama called Lost Generation.

How To Get Away With Murder season 3 episode 10 (mid season premiere) spoilers: Alfred on Wes' death

The digital series is described as a compelling music drama that combines several heart-tugging mysteries of a lost friend with the entrancement of the Berlin EDM scene.

In the music drama, the Canadian actress portrays a young American named Cooper. Other celebrities to appear in the show include musician Craig Stickland, Canadian actor Calum Worthy and Broadway actress Melissa O'Neil.

It is the story about a group of young people who come to Berlin to fulfil their dreams of becoming popular artists in the music industry. But they eventually get lost in the seductive and kinetic Berlin music scene.

Lost Generation follows the female protagonist as she tries to find the whereabouts of her best friend Russell, who went missing from his apartment. Her life turns upside down after she meets his Bohemian group of friends.

During an exclusive interview with International Business Times, Findlay described her character as a gutsy introvert, who thinks out her decisions carefully. "But she definitely wants to live in the world joyfully," the actress added.

The musical drama is created by Kyle Jarrow and Grammy award winning composer Duncan Sheik. It will be premiered on January 13 through an online streaming site called go90.

Check out the official synopsis for Lost Generation below: