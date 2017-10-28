Reliance Jio recently introduced Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer at Rs 399 with 100 percent cash back but one had to recharge between October 12 and 18 to get the offer, which means Jio customers can no longer go for it. Interestingly, Bharti Airtel has now launched a similar plan with 100 percent discount, throwing a tough challenge to its rivals.

Airtel offers 100 percent discount on a recharge of Rs 349. The pack offers 28GB of data for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice calls to all networks. However, the pack comes with strings attached, as customers will get cash back in seven instalments.

Also read: Vodafone's new Rs 69 plan to take on Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea, BSNL

Airtel customers, who opt for Rs 349 plan, will start getting the refund only one month after the recharge with Rs 50 to be refunded per month (for seven months). However, users have to recharge using My Airtel app and make payment via Airtel Payments Bank to avail the offer.

It is not known when the telecom service provider will end the pack.

Interestingly, Reliance Jio has a Rs 349 plan offering unlimited 4G data (10 + 10GB of data) valid for 56 day and free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming), while Vodafone's Rs 348 pack offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (Local+STD).

Idea Cellular also has Rs 348 plan that offers unlimited 4G data for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free calls to any network across India (local+STD). However, the offer can be availed by only 4G handsets and those with a 4G-enabled SIM card. BSNL's Rs 249 plan also offers unlimited data for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice calls within the same network (local+STD).