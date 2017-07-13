An Indian national suspected to be an ISIS operative was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the police said.

Shahjahan Velluva, 32, hailed from Kannur in Kerala. He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, who acted on a tip-off given by the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The ISIS operative was deported from Turkey twice.

The accused had arrived from Syria and was on his way to Turkey. He was detained for having a fake passport, reported Asianet news.

The man was questioned about his links with other ISIS operatives, an official told NDTV. Back in February, Velluva was deported from Turkey for his alleged terrorist activities but he somehow managed to get a 'fake' passport.

Last year, NIA had arrested one Muhammad Haneef, a recruiter for ISIS from Kannur. He had recruited 21 persons from the state, an Asianet report said.

In June, US Treasury Department had announced an IS operative Mohammed Shafi Amar as a global terrorist hailing from Karnataka. Intelligence agencies found that he had recruited up to 30 Indians for the ISIS.