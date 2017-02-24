Director Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon has been released and the film has received a good response from the audience. The performances of Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan have held the movie together.

The highlight of the movie is the chemistry between three characters. Shahid not only looked good with Kangana on screen, but also his and Saif's scenes were amazing. The two male actors have actually outshone the female lead in Rangoon.

Shahid and Saif, who share a past — Kareena Kapoor Khan, looked extremely comfortable on screen. However, there have been no big news about their past affecting their new-found friendship. Interestingly, the trio's personal grudges didn't affect their performances on screen.

In fact, in an interview with International Business Times, India, Shahid revealed about his experience of working with his co-stars. He said: "With Kangana, it was largely professional and I think she is a good actor. With Saif, I had a very little work, but he seemed like a really chilled-out guy. We had some nice scenes together. It was smooth, easy, professional, cordial, all good."

Kangana and Shahid are being said to be in a cold war due to their issues while shooting for the movie. It was being said that Shahid didn't like Kangana's interference between the shots. Also, there have been reports that Saif and Shahid denied promoting Rangoon with Kangana as she was reportedly paid much more than the male actors.

However, the intimate scenes and the passionate kisses between Shahid and Kangana said a different story. The trio didn't let their personal problems come in between and delivered an amazing performance together.

Rangoon features Kangana as an actress named Julia, who initially wants to marry Rustom "Rusi" Billimoria (Saif). However, thanks to the change of events, Julia's love interest's place is then taken by Nawab Malik (Shahid). How they deal with this love triangle is the crux of the story.